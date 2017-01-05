Clearing agents count losses over ban on vehicles

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS—AS the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders continues to take its toll on businesses in border towns, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, has lamented the loss of billions of naira by the Federal Government and operators.

Speaking to Vanguard on the development, Seme chapter Chairman of ANLCA, Mr Fanu Lasisi, said no fewer than N1.2 billion was realised from duty payment from Seme border every month.

Lasisi said N800 million comes from vehicle imports, adding that the Customs command in Seme usually surpasses its monthly revenue target.

He said: “But with this development, I do not see the command meeting up to 50 percent of its monthly target. The government has thrown a lot of people into the labour market just as the entire business community at the border town will also be affected by this singular act.”

