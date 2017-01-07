Clerics, others commend Adeboye for appointing Obayemi

Clerics on Saturday described the appointment of a new Head for the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria by the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as a sign of humility and obedience to God. Pastor Joshua Obayemi was appointed the new Overseer for the church in Nigeria at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving at Shimawa, Ogun State on Saturday. The newly-appointed Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, was a former Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Finance.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

