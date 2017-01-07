Clerics, others say Adeboye’s appointment of Obayemi signifies humility

Lagos – Clerics on Saturday described the appointment of a new Head for the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria by the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as a sign of humility and obedience to God.

Pastor Joshua Obayemi was appointed the new Overseer for the church in Nigeria at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving at Shimawa, Ogun State on Saturday.

The newly-appointed Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, was a former Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Finance.

In interviews in Lagos, the clerics described Adeboye as an obedient man of God, who would want to do the will of God, irrespective of what man says.

Pastor Glory Akhimie, a Pastor at the Winners Chapel, said that Pastor Adeboye represents humility, and he a representative of God on earth.

“Through him, so many souls have been saved; through him, so many oppressed persons have been delivered, in fact there are not enough words to describe him.

“He is a great man of God. I have learnt to be humble like the RCCG General Overseer, and he is an epitome of humility, inspite of his status.

“This sit tight syndrome, when a founder of a church dies, his wife takes over, he did not do, hence he has just appointed an Overseer for the church in Nigeria.

“What it represents is that other men of God should equally emulate him,’’ he said.

Mrs Chikwe Ochiagha, National President, Young Women Christian Association of Nigeria (YWCA), said she has always believed that Pastor Adeboye was waiting for God’s time to appoint someone that would take after him.

“A lot of people have been expectant, like the very tall man of God that he is, there was no rush in appointing a GO, he took his time to consult God.

“If he has done that today, I want to believe that he did enough consultation with God and there must have been a divine pointer for him.

“Each time you hear him share his story of how he became the GO, you will also agree that there was a hand of God in picking him and every good leader would want to follow the same pattern,’’ she said.

Pastor Tony Zino of the RCCG, (House of God Parish), said that the appointment of Obayemi was the will of God.

“Adeboye felt it is time for him to step aside for Pastor Obayemi to take over, though he is still in charge of the church.

“Considering his retirement age also, I am sure he put that into consideration too. It does not stop him in his international engagements or conducting the Holy Ghost Congresses or Conventions. I think it’s a matter of structure,’’ he added.

