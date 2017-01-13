‘Clever’ Terry is manager material – Conte – ESPN FC

Pages Navigation Menu

'Clever' Terry is manager material – Conte

'Clever' Terry is manager material – Conte
Antonio Conte discusses the role of John Terry and denied any reports of a move for the veteran defender to Bournemouth. LONDON — Antonio Conte believes John Terry has all the makings of a future Chelsea manager, but says he hopes the 36-year-old …
John Terry not leaving Chelsea in January, says Antonio ConteThe Guardian
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte drops big hint over Charly Musonda's futureDaily Star
Leicester City v ChelseaBBC News
Express.co.uk –Evening Standard –We Ain’t Got No History –ESPN
all 135 news articles »

