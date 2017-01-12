Cleverly Returns To Watford On Loan

Tom Cleverly has returned to Watford from Everton on loan for the remainder of the season.

Watford also have the option to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

The former Manchester United player was with Watford when he was still a Red Devil, scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances.

Tom Cleverly joined the Toffees on free transfer before the start of last season, but has not found a starting berth under Ronald Koeman.

The arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin has also made it possipossible for the England international to leave.

