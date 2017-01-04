Clintons to attend Trump’s inauguration

The Clintons, Hillary and her husband, former president Bill plan to attend the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump.

The confirmation about their attendance was made by their respective aides, according to a report by ABC’s Good Morning America.

Former presidents from both parties typically attend inaugurations, but her presence takes on added meaning given that the former first lady was President-elect Donald Trump’s main opponent in the 2016 race.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.9 million votes, but Republican Trump won the Electoral College, securing him the presidency.

The last time Clinton and Trump were in the same room together was at the October Al Smith Dinner in New York after the third presidential debate.

A similar situation unfolded in 2000 when outgoing Vice President Al Gore attended the inauguration of George W. Bush, who had defeated Gore in a contentious election.

The post Clintons to attend Trump’s inauguration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

