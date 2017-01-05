Closure of Abuja Airport: 300 policemen to secure Kaduna/Abuja expressway
Over 300 policemen may be deployed to about 160 kilometre Kaduna- Abuja expressway for security of passengers during the proposed closure of Nnamadi Azikwe International Airport to traffic. Gambo Hemlet who represented the Kaduna State government revealed this during a stakeholders meeting of aviation sector on the management of the scheduled shut down of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs. The Airport, the only access to the Nigerian capital city through the air is scheduled to be closed to traffic for six weeks starting from 8 of March 2017 during which the runway will be resurfaced.
