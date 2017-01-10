Closure of TNP reduces demand for Nigeria oil – Vanguard
|
Closure of TNP reduces demand for Nigeria oil
Vanguard
The closure of Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, has taken its toll on demand for Nigeria's crude oil as there have been no fresh Bonny Light loading schedule issued since the January 3 fire incident. Attention has shifted to Angola, which has attracted more …
Nigeria's oil exports face fresh disruption
