Club Africaine table N76m for Chisom – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Club Africaine table N76m for Chisom
Vanguard
THE board of Rangers International of Enugu will meet this morning to take a decision on the possible sale of their star forward, Chisom Egbuchulam to Tunisian suitors, Club Africaine. Sports Vanguard gathered that the north African club have tabled a …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG