Club Africaine table N76m for Chisom

THE board of Rangers International of Enugu will meet this morning to take a decision on the possible sale of their star forward, Chisom Egbuchulam to Tunisian suitors, Club Africaine.

Sports Vanguard gathered that the north African club have tabled a $250,000 (about N76m) bid.

The forward had attracted interest from another Tunisian club, Etoile du Sahel but the deal fell through due to lack of consent to a transfer fee of $150,000 which didn’t meet Enugu Rangers asking price of $500,000. Club Africaine came with an improved offer of $250,000 and it’s obvious that both parties have agreed to terms and details were billed to be formalised on new year’s day.

According Egbuchulam’s representative, who pleaded anonymity, both clubs agreed around 10pm on New Year’s eve and Egbuchulam will officially become a player of Club Africaine, the source said. “The whole discussion between the parties involved ended around 10pm Saturday night, that’s New Year’s eve.”

Rangers media officer, Chime Foster told Sports Vanguard that nothing has been sealed as the board would be meeting tomorrow(Tuesday) morning in Enugu to look at issues surrounding the deal. “As we speak, nothing has been concluded. The board will be meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss, among other things, Egbuchulam’s transfer,” he said.

The post Club Africaine table N76m for Chisom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

