Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coach Biffo foresees ‘explosive’ derby against Rangers – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Coach Biffo foresees 'explosive' derby against Rangers
Daily Trust
Chief Coach of Abia Warriors, Abdullahi Biffo has said the opening fixture against defending champions in Enugu is going to be 'explosive' as he said any match involving the two clubs has never been easy. The 'oriental teams' will be meeting in the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.