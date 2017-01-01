Coachless Swansea suffer heavy defeat at home

Burnley Hammer Sunderland 4-1

Swansea City remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after they were thoroughly outplayed by Bournemouth.With coach Alan Curtis in temporary charge following Bob Bradley’s sacking, Swansea’s woeful defending allowed Benik Afobe to put the impressive visitors in front.

Ryan Fraser finished an incisive team move to give Eddie Howe’s side a commanding 2-0 half-time lead, and Joshua King slotted in a late third to compound the misery for their demoralised opponents.

Bournemouth’s win takes them up to 10th in the table, whereas Swansea are still deep in the relegation mire and four points adrift of safety.It presents Bradley’s permanent successor with a daunting task and, with the club hopeful of making an appointment by Monday, Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement remains the Swans’ first choice.

Andre Gray became the first Burnley player to score a Premier League hat-trick as the Clarets comfortably defeated a poor Sunderland side.Gray, who was playing in the sixth tier of English football with Hinckley United in 2012, netted his first after a defensive mix-up between John O’Shea and Papy Djilobodji.The striker rounded Vito Mannone for his second before completing his treble with a low shot from Ashley Barnes’ pass.

Barnes converted a penalty to make it 4-0, before a consolation goal from Jermain Defoe after good play from Adnan Januzaj.

