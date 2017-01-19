Coalition seekers say parties above tribalism – New Zimbabwe.com
|
New Zimbabwe.com
|
Coalition seekers say parties above tribalism
New Zimbabwe.com
OPPOSITION parties have roundly condemned what they find as attempts to torpedo their multi-party alliance efforts by politicians who have started preaching tribal divisions ahead of the 2018 elections. Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa on …
Econet gave ZANU-PF millions in 2013 to buy votes, says Mliswa
Mnangagwa is my cousin: Mliswa
Mliswa is an MP deployed by ZANU-PF
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG