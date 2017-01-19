Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coalition seekers say parties above tribalism – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Zimbabwe.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Coalition seekers say parties above tribalism
New Zimbabwe.com
OPPOSITION parties have roundly condemned what they find as attempts to torpedo their multi-party alliance efforts by politicians who have started preaching tribal divisions ahead of the 2018 elections. Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa on
Econet gave ZANU-PF millions in 2013 to buy votes, says MliswaZim News
Mnangagwa is my cousin: MliswaThe Zimbabwe Daily
Mliswa is an MP deployed by ZANU-PFBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.