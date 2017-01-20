Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cobhams Asuquo Producer set to release debut album titled ‘For you’ – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Cobhams Asuquo Producer set to release debut album titled 'For you'
Pulse Nigeria
The ace hitmaker who is responsible for producing successful albums for artists like Bez, has announced date of release of his own album. Published: 17.10 , Refreshed: 17.17; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · play Cobhams Asuquo in 'Ordinary people' …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.