Cobhams, mastermind of hit songs, announces debut album – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Cobhams, mastermind of hit songs, announces debut album
TheCable
Cobhams Asuquo, a record producer responsible for several successful songs, is set to release his debut album. The visually impaired producer announced this on Friday, saying the album has taken him five years to put together. Cobhams said: “Folks, if …
Cobhams Asuquo Producer set to release debut album titled 'For you'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG