Coca-Cola Sued for Alleged Deceptive Marketing – Fortune

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Coca-Cola Sued for Alleged Deceptive Marketing
Coca-Cola and beverage industry advocate American Beverage Association have been sued over alleged false and misleading marketing of sugar-sweetened beverages, a lawsuit that places blame on the industry for health woes including diabetes and …
Coke is sued: Are soda companies going the way of tobacco companies?Christian Science Monitor
Coca-Cola is being sued for misleading people over the healthfulness of its sodasYahoo News
Coca-Cola, ABA Accused of Tobacco-Like Deception in LawsuitBloomberg
Premium Times –Business Insider –Consumerist –The Independent
all 77 news articles »

