Cocaine disguised as flour seized in Djibouti
Djibouti police found 500 kg of cocaine disguised as flour in a shipment from Brazil – in what authorities said on Thursday was their biggest seizure of the drug. Prosecutor Maki Omar Abdoulkader said the cocaine, with a street value of one billion Djibouti francs (5.62 million dollars), had been discovered at the main port…
