Cocaine disguised as flour seized in Djibouti

Djibouti police found 500 kg of cocaine disguised as flour in a shipment from Brazil – in what authorities said on Thursday was their biggest seizure of the drug. Prosecutor Maki Omar Abdoulkader said the cocaine, with a street value of one billion Djibouti francs (5.62 million dollars), had been discovered at the main port…

The post Cocaine disguised as flour seized in Djibouti appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

