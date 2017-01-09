Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Cocoa Brown” Go behind the scenes of web series – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
"Cocoa Brown" Go behind the scenes of web series
Pulse Nigeria
"Cocoa Brown" is a series which chronicles the life of Ghanaian TV/Radio host, Deloris Frimpong-Manso. Published: 09.01.2017; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. "Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 2 of new series · "Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 4 of web series.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.