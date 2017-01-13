Cocobod CEO hauled into meeting with NPP transition team – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Cocobod CEO hauled into meeting with NPP transition team
GhanaWeb
Information available to Joy News reveal that the Chief Executive Officer of Cocobod, Dr Stephen Opuni is locked in a meeting with the transition team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). This comes hours after President Nana Addo Dankwa …
Opuni's dismissal letter 'impolite, un-Ghanaian – KB Asante
KB Asante Angry Over Opuni's Dismissal
COCOBOD moved to Agric Ministry ?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG