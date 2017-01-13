Coinbase Prepares to Fight IRS Summons With New Court Filing

An attempt by the IRS to obtain user records from digital currency exchange Coinbase just got more complicated. Court documents filed in the District Court for the Northern District of California this week show that lawyers for the California-based startup have filed to officially intervene in the case. The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched […]

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

