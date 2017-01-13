Coinbase Prepares to Fight IRS Summons With New Court Filing
An attempt by the IRS to obtain user records from digital currency exchange Coinbase just got more complicated. Court documents filed in the District Court for the Northern District of California this week show that lawyers for the California-based startup have filed to officially intervene in the case. The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched […]
