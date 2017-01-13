Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coinbase Prepares to Fight IRS Summons With New Court Filing

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

An attempt by the IRS to obtain user records from digital currency exchange Coinbase just got more complicated. Court documents filed in the District Court for the Northern District of California this week show that lawyers for the California-based startup have filed to officially intervene in the case. The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.