Coinbase Receives New York BitLicense
Bitcoin wallet and exchange Coinbase yesterday announced that they have obtained the Bitlicense from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). It is the formal license to carry out digital currency-related businesses in the state of New York. Coinbase believes that the long-term success of virtual currency and blockchain technologies will require productive partnerships between industry … Continue reading Coinbase Receives New York BitLicense
