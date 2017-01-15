Coinsecure Announces Its API Integration with CAT Bot

Coinsecure, one of the India’s “Big Four” exchanges has announced its addition into the Cryptocurrency Automatic Trader (CAT) Bot platform. Coinsecure’s addition as a featured exchange makes it the first Indian Bitcoin platform to become part of the CAT Bot list. Using bots to automate Bitcoin trading is not a new thing. There have been … Continue reading Coinsecure Announces Its API Integration with CAT Bot

The post Coinsecure Announces Its API Integration with CAT Bot appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

