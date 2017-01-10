Collapsed Reigners Church built on unapproved site – Counsel

The Commission of Inquiry into the collapsed Reigners Bible Church on Monday heard that the church was built on an unapproved site. The state counsel, Mr Friday Itim, made the revelation in Uyo, while cross examining the owner of the church, Apostle Akan Weeks. Reigners Bible Church collapsed on Dec. 10, 2016. Itim said the…

