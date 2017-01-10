Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Collapsed Reigners Church built on unapproved site – Counsel

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

The Commission of Inquiry into the collapsed Reigners Bible Church on Monday heard that the church was built on an unapproved site. The state counsel, Mr Friday Itim, made the revelation in Uyo, while cross examining the owner of the church, Apostle Akan Weeks. Reigners Bible Church collapsed on Dec. 10, 2016. Itim said the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Collapsed Reigners Church built on unapproved site – Counsel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.