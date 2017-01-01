Cologne police deny racial profiling after mass screening of North African men – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Cologne police deny racial profiling after mass screening of North African men
The Independent
The men had gathered late on Saturday near Cologne's main train station and in the Deutz district, across the Rhine river. Police described them as being “Nafris” – a colloquial term for North Africans – which prompted furious online criticism as it …
In Cologne, New Year's Eve was celebrated with mixed emotions
Cologne police criticized for alleged New Year's racial profiling
Germany detains North African men to avoid repeat of New Year's sexual assaults
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG