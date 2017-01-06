‘Colon cancer is treatable, preventable’

An expert, Mrs Eniola Salu, has said colon cancer is not only treatable, it is also preventable.

Mrs Salau, Chairperson, Eniola Cancer Care Foundation, spoke during a visit by officials of organisation to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja to present gifts to patients, especially those receiving treatment for cancer.

She said her experience with her late husband inspired her to join the advocacy for early screening of the disease to fight colon cancer, adding that many people with the disease do not experience any symptoms in its early stages.

“When symptoms appear, they’ll likely vary, depending on the cancer’s size and location in your large intestine. If you notice any symptoms of colon cancer, such as blood in your stool or a persistent change in bowel habits, make an appointment with your doctor. Talk to your doctor about when you should begin screening for colon cancer. Guidelines recommend that colon cancer screenings begin at the age of 50. Your doctor may recommend more frequent or earlier screening if you have other risk factors, such as a family history of the disease,” she said.

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women.

Explaining why the event held during the yuletide, Mrs Salu said most patients feel lonely at this period because the majority of people stay off hospital premises to celebrate, “and the hospital becomes drab’’.

‘’So, I am here with my team to throw some light in the spirit of the season. I lost my husband on a Christmas day to colon cancer. Nobody was there to comfort me because most loved ones and well wishers have travelled or were involved in other yuletide activities. Psychologically I was down. My doing this is to let the patients have a feel of the season,” she said.

Mrs Salu advocated more attention for colon cancer by the government, especially in enlightenment and funding, saying: “Breast and cervical cancers are not the only cancers in existence; colon cancer is also ravaging people and it is treatable if detected early.’’

