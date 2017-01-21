COLUMN: Obama’s farewell speech can’t rewrite his legacy – La Crosse Tomah Journal
|
La Crosse Tomah Journal
|
COLUMN: Obama's farewell speech can't rewrite his legacy
La Crosse Tomah Journal
The tradition of presidential farewells goes back to George Washington. Washington's farewell address was published in numerous newspapers. President Barack Obama decided to turn his farewell into a made-for-TV prime time special in hopes a …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG