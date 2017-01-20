Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Combating water scarcity, an economic decision – IFAD – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Combating water scarcity, an economic decision – IFAD
BusinessDay
Perin Ange, the Associate Vice-President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), says combating water scarcity is an economic decision and not a technological problem. Ange, who was on his way to Berlin to attend the Global Forum
Combatting water scarcity is an economic decision, not a technological problem – IFAD to tell agriculture ministersReliefWeb

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.