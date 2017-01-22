Comeback kings Sevilla maintain pressure on Madrid

Sevilla produced another late fightback to remain just one point behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid after twice coming from behind to edge out rock bottom Osasuna 4-3 on Sunday.

Sergio Leon and a Vicente Iborra own goal put the hosts in front early in each half.

But Iborra twice levelled before Franco Vazquez’s controversial third 10 minutes from time and a stoppage time effort from Pablo Sarabia sealed a vital three points for Sevilla.

Kenan Kodro rounded off the scoring with virtually the last action of the game, but defeat leaves Osasuna nine points off safety.

Sevilla produced a stirring comeback by scoring twice in the final five minutes to end Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten run in all competitions last weekend and have now won six of the eight La Liga games when they have conceded first this season.

Leon got across his marker to turn a low cross into the far post after just 15 minutes.

Iborra got the first of his unusual hat-trick two minutes before half-time as he followed up to sweep home Stevan Jovetic’s cross after his initial spectacular volley came back off the post.

The Sevilla captain was the centre of attention early in the second-half as he inadvertantly deflected a cross looping over the head of Sergio Rico to briefly restore Osasuna’s lead before heading home at the other end to make amends two minutes later.

Osasuna were infuriated when Vazquez’s goal was allowed to stand despite a push on Leon to finally give Sevilla the lead.

Sarabia’s fine left-footed shot from outside the area sealed the points, but there was still time for Osasuna to pull another goal back when Kodro headed in from close range.

Victory takes Sevilla four points clear of Barcelona in second, but the champions can cut that gap back to one by winning at Eibar later on Sunday.

