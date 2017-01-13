Comedian Julius Agwu Posts First Instagram Of 2017
Julius Agwu is back on Instagram and 2017 is looking better than ever! The comedian who took a long break from social media due to health reasons, resurfaced with his first post in 5 months.
The post Comedian Julius Agwu Posts First Instagram Of 2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
