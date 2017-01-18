‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’ Fans Will Be Very Excited About This News [Video]

If you haven’t watched some of the world’s favourite comedians hopping in the car with Jerry Seinfeld you’re missing out.

Over the past five years, car aficionado Seinfeld has driven around some of the industry’s finest, and the short segments usually make for a pretty good laugh.

You might remember our own Trevor Noah starring in season six – you can watch that episode HERE.

So what’s the good news – over to Mashable:

Jerry Seinfeld is headed to Netflix. The comedian has signed a multifaceted production deal with the Los Gatos, Calif.-based streaming giant. Netflix confirmed the move in a statement Tuesday. Under the new deal, Seinfeld will film two new stand-up specials exclusively for the streaming service, and will help develop scripted and unscripted comedy programming… Netflix said 24 brand new episodes of the comedy series will premiere in installments [sic] globally on Netflix starting in 2017, with subsequent installments following in 2018 and beyond. Prior seasons of the series (59 existing episodes) will also become available exclusively on Netflix at the same time.

That will include season seven – a little teaser below:

Will Ferrell with a zinger up front.

More from Jerry on the move:

“When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.”

Keep on producing the goods and we’ll keep on watching.

[source:mashable]

