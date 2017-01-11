Commander Task FRSC Officers On Professionalism, Dedication To Duty

The Zonal Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 1, Mr Bulus Darwang on Wednesday charged senior officers and marshals of the corps to adhere to the ethics of the profession while on duty.

Darwang gave the charge in Kaduna, shortly after decorating some of the newly promoted senior officers of the corps in the zone, comprising Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

He stressed the need for the officers and marshals to operate withing the confined boundary of the law while on duty on the highways to gain the confidence of the motoring public.

According to him, professionalism is key in achieving the FRSC mandate of reducing road accidents and ensuring sanity in Nigerian roads.

“We cannot create the desired impact if we are not dedicated to our job and if we don’t act professionally.

“The motoring public would only work with us to ensure safety on our road if we treat them with the respect they deserve”.

The commander also asked the newly promoted officers to consider their promotion as an encouragement to do more in service to their nation.

He said: ” To whom much is given, much is expected; and with great honor comes great responsibility.

“With your new elevation, the country expect more from you, FRSC is equally looking up to you to create the needed change on our roads and safe Nigerians form untimely death”.

Among the most senior promoted officers in the zone were nine Deputy Corps Commander and 11 Assistant Corps Commander.

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, Deputy Corps Commander Stella Numa thank the Corps Marshal for the honour, adding that they would carry out the new responsibilities with all dedication and commitment.

The families and other well wishers of the promoted officers graced the occasion along with representatives from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Prison Service, Nigerian Custom Service, the Police and NSCDC among others.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

