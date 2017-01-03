Pages Navigation Menu

Fire outbreak causes confusion in Ogun bank – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 3, 2017


Fire outbreak causes confusion in Ogun bank
ABEOKUTA—FIRE outbreak caused confusion in the banking hall of one of the new generation banks in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, yesterday. Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred few hours after the bank commenced operations for the New Year …
Cashier, customer abandon N5 million on counter as fire guts Sterling BankPremium Times
Fire guts Sterling bank in Abeokuta as customers, staff scamper for safetyBusinessDay
Commercial Bank Gutted By Fire In AbeokutaCHANNELS TELEVISION
NAIJ.COM –Daily Post Nigeria –AllAfrica.com –Information Nigeria
all 8 news articles »

