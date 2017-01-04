Commissioners To Monitor Schools in Katsina

The drive to ensure the education sector is revived in Katsina State has forced the State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, to consider the monitoring of primary and secondary schools in the state by his commissioners and special advisers.

Governor Masari, represented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ahmed Usman El-Marzuk, who made this disclosure during the presentation of merit award of about 20 indigenes of Daura Emirate by coalition of development organisations in the emirate, said the members of the state executive council will be monitoring the academic and moral developments of the schools in their areas as catalysts in the government’s restoration agenda.

He re-emphasized that commitment of his administration to address the serious challenges in the education sector, saying that unless every stakeholder participates fully in the bid to revive the sector, the pupils and the students’ future is fraught with uncertainty.

The governor stressed the need for the award recipients to redouble their efforts in serving the people of the emirate and the State to take their contributions to the progress of the state and the country further.

He specifically called on parents to support the concerted efforts at providing their children and wards with qualitative education bearing in mind the poor performance of the students in previous examinations.

On his plans to move Daura forward, Masari revealed that the state government appropriated funds for rehabilitation of Deberan and Sabke dams in the emirate in its 2017 budget before the state house of assembly.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar, also challenged the recipients of the awards to contribute more to the development of the emirate, saying the award was meant to foster unity and progress of the area.

The Daura monarch enjoined the people of his domain to be supportive of the state and federal governments’ policies and programmes.

The honourees included Lawal Musa Daura, Director General of DSS; Ahmed El-Marzuk and Usman Bala Zango, members of the state executive council; Professor Sa’adiya Sani Daura and Prof. Raulatu Jabir among others.