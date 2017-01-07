Commotion as Randy Man Pulled Out His Manh00d and Began M3sturbating in Front of Endowed Woman

A 40-year-old man has been arraigned in court after an act of public indecency.

He was accused of pulling out his manhood to masturbate because he couldn’t hold himself at sighting a woman with a massive buttocks.

According to H-metro, Ernest Matarutse of Nkulumane 10 suburb, a freelance sales agent at First Mutual in Zimbabwe appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Stephen Ndhlovu charged with public indecency. He denied the charged and was remanded in custody to January 12 for the state, Sibekithemba Dube said Matarutse approached a 43-year-old woman, whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons, who was sweeping her yard. He took out his erect manhood before jerking off.

“On January 3 this year, the complainant was sweeping the outside part of her premises when the accused came and stood opposite the complainant’s house,” said Dube.

The complainant testified before the court that she was still shocked about what she witnessed.

“I was just sweeping my yard when this stranger just stood before me and took out his manhood and started playing with it. I was so shocked and glued to the ground I just thought of calling my neighbours to the scene.”

“We then proceeded to Tshabalala police station where I filed a report,” narrated the complainant. It is the state’s case that the accused person pulled out his manhood from his underwear and invited the complainant to have a look.

He started masturbating in front of the complainant who then screamed and shouted for neighbours to come and witness what was happening. Residents effected a citizen arrest and threatened mob justice before they took Matarutse to Tshabalala police station.