Tension in Niger state: Herdsmen kill 400, kidnap many girls – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 4, 2017


Tension in Niger state: Herdsmen kill 400, kidnap many girls
David Umaru, the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, has revealed that bandits and cattle rustlers killed 400 people within the region in 2016. According to Umaru who briefed journalists on the deteriorating security situation in the
