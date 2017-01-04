Tension in Niger state: Herdsmen kill 400, kidnap many girls – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Tension in Niger state: Herdsmen kill 400, kidnap many girls
NAIJ.COM
David Umaru, the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, has revealed that bandits and cattle rustlers killed 400 people within the region in 2016. According to Umaru who briefed journalists on the deteriorating security situation in the …
400 killed in Niger attacks
Communal Clashes: Senator Umaru Claims Over 400 Killed In Niger State
Nigeria: Senator claims 400 Killed in herdsmen attacks in Niger State last year
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG