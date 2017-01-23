Pages Navigation Menu

Communications ministry collaborates with EU on ICT

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

  Adebayor Shittu,the Minister of Communications Technology said  his Ministry is set to collaborate with the European Union on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) including  digital Economy . The minister made this assertion  when the European Union Ambassador Michael Arrion paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja,a statement from Ministry said. Shittu…

Communications ministry collaborates with EU on ICT

