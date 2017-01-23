Communications ministry collaborates with EU on ICT
Adebayor Shittu,the Minister of Communications Technology said his Ministry is set to collaborate with the European Union on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) including digital Economy . The minister made this assertion when the European Union Ambassador Michael Arrion paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja,a statement from Ministry said. Shittu…
