Communities lament herdsmen’s pollution of water, lack of roads, others



Urge priority in budget implementation

Communities in Enugu State have decried lack of water, deteriorating health centres, absence of qualified health officials and facilities and lack of access roads, among others.

They, therefore, asked the government to accord priority to the provision of water, infrastructure in primary schools and health in the rural communities in the implementation of 2017 budget of the state.

Speaking in Enugu yesterday during the first Enugu Citizens Legislative Interactive Forum organised by the Youth Education on Human Rights and Civic Responsibilities (YEHRCR) held at the House of Assembly, representatives of the communities lamented their untold hardship caaused by the absence of these basic needs.

President-General of Akpugoeze-Dike community in Uzouwani Local Council, Mr. Celestine Ozor, said the situation had been compounded with the contamination of the only stream in the area following the activities of herdsmen, stressing that his people could only access drinking water very late in the night.

Also, Rev. Christian Eze said that despite the existence of five public primary and secondary schools in Obiagu area of Igboeze North, water could only be sourced from a stream that was contaminated daily by herdsmen.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Uchenna Ubosi, assured the communities that the outcome of the exercise would guide them in the 2017 appropriation.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

