CONE jersey good for MFM FC, says Adeyemi – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
CONE jersey good for MFM FC, says Adeyemi
The Nation Newspaper
Mountain of Fire and Ministries Football Club Director of Sport, Emmanuel Adeyemi, has said CONE Sports jerseys can compete with others worldwide, reports mountaintopfc.com. The Olukoya Boys made public its 2016/17 football season home (purple) and …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG