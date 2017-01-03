Confirmed: PSG Confirm £30 Million Signing Of Draxler

Wolfsburg’s Julian Draxler has completed his £30 million transfer to Ligue 1 giants, PSG, with the midfielder signing a deal that’ll keep him at the club till 2021.

Wolfsburg confirmed last month that a switch was due to be completed and PSG confirmed it on Tuesday.

The Germany international joined Wolfsburg from Schalke 04 and has played a combined 153 games in the Bundesliga.

“It is with great joy and great anticipation that I join Paris Saint-Germain,” the winger told PSG’s official website.

“For the first time in my career, I am going to discover a new country, a new championship and I am very proud to live this new stage in a club which has become a reference in Europe, which has recruited many very great players.

“I intend to help Paris Saint-Germain win new titles and continue to grow internationally.”

Draxler’s exact fee hasn’t been confirmed, but French media claim he’ll cost €36m (£30m) up front with €6m (£5m) in bonus payments.

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: “I am delighted to welcome Julian Draxler into the family of Paris Saint-Germain.

“The signature of this coveted German international reaffirms the strong power of attraction of the club to the players of great talent.

“His qualities have everything to fit in the project of our team and to entertain our fans.

“With the recruitment of Julian Draxler, we maintain the ambitions of the PSG to a very high level.”

The post Confirmed: PSG Confirm £30 Million Signing Of Draxler appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

