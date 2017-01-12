…Confirms Ayine As Auditor-general Of The Federation

The Senate has also confirmed the appointment of Mr. Anthony Ayine as the substantive Auditor General for the federation. The event which took place in Abuja yesterday commenced after the presentation of the report of his screening by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Sen. Andy Uba at plenary.

Sen. Uba said petitions were presented to the committee prior to Ayine’s screening which were mostly on his suitability for the position in view. Thrust of the petitions were that, they are senior directors in the office of the auditor general who were qualified for the position

Speaking during the plenary, Sen. Binta Masi Garba asked the senate to critically look at the petitions before confirmation of the candidate. According to her, “Ayine is basically an Auditor-General of a local government in Cross River and if he was to be converted to Federal Civil Service, he would have been on grade level14 although the office of the Auditor General ought to be on level 17. Also, what triggered my curiosity is that Ayine is a cousin to the Head of Civil Service, Mrs Winnifred Oyo-Ita, and the Acting Chief Justice of the federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen both hail from Cross River state and are all heads of their respective offices. Therefore, appointing another person from Cross River state as the head of Audit is against the spirit of federal character”.

The minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio however, made some clarifications on the petitions. He said: “The appointment is not a promotion but appointment by Mr President and we are not considering elevation or change of service. The position was advertised nationally and internationally and Ayine was the best in terms of qualification, job capability and others. Issues arose and the best three were sent to the President and other assessments were carried out. Ayine was on salary level equivalent to a Permanent Secretary. His appointment as auditor general for local governments means he is the auditor for all local governments in the state which makes him the head of a major parastatal”.

The Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan called on the senate to confirm Ayine in view of his competence to handle the position, particularly in view of the continued fight against corruption. He said that because Mr. Ayine is the auditor general for local government makes him very qualified for the position because it is the most complex work to do.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu congratulated My Ayine for emerging the Auditor-General for the Federation. “We believe that his entrant will strengthen the position, especially now that the country is fighting corruption. I hope he will work with our committee on Public Accounts for proper collaboration.

We wish him good luck going forward and I commend the committee for doing a thorough job,’’ he said.

Ekweremadu urged Nigerians to always verify facts before writing petitions against public office holders, saying Ayine is not from the same Senatorial District with the Head of Service.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

