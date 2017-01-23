Confusion as court stops Oyo council polls

There was confusion among parties in Oyo State at the weekend, following a court ruling restraining the State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) from conducting the February 11 local government election.

Though details were sketchy, it was gathered that a federal high court in Abuja on Friday granted the prayer of a team of baales (village heads), who sued the commission.

The electoral umpire had slated election into the 33 local governments and 35 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) for February 11.

But some baales in Oyo West, Atiba and Oyo East local governments sought an order restraining the commission from conducting the planned election pending the determination of the case.

It was learnt that they are angry that delineation of the LCDAs ceded away part of their domains.

was learnt that parts of their domains were ceded to Afijio.

A source said the baales simply wanted the issue resolved before any election holds in the LCDAs.

The order, it was learnt, was granted towards closing hour on Friday, making it difficult for the information to be officially circulated.

The development has caused commotion among major parties and their candidates, who were finalising preparations for the election.

Accord Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) revealed that their candidates have emerged; the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated its primary for tomorrow.

The council poll is coming 10 years after the last exercise was conducted during the tenure of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja in 2007.

Reacting yesterday, SDP State Publicity Secretary Akeem Azeez said: “It is quite unfortunate that an opportunity to expose rejection of the APC-led government in the state has been postponed.

“Without doubt, APC-appointed OYSIEC has shown enough reasons to doubt its capacity and sincerity to conduct credible local government election in Oyo State.”

APC spokesman Wale Sadare was not available for comments.

His OYSIEC counterpart, Cosmas Nnadi, was also not available for comments.

