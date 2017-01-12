Confusion as Pastor is Arrested During Church Service (Photo)

There was drama at the Uniting Reformed Church of Southern Africa on Sunday when the new reverend was arrested during his sermon.

The police took away the man of God, Reverend Samuel Motsoare into custody at the church in Seshego zone 1, Polokwane, Limpopo, as he and 12 other members had been issued with an interdict to stay 50 metres away from the building.

He was charged with violation of a court order. Samson Maredi, one of the 12 members, said the interdict was obtained by the church council and the former pastor, Professor Selaelo Kgatla, who insisted on carrying on with his job after his contract ended in 2014, Daily Sun SA reports.

Samson said the matter was reported to the church’s head office in Mamelodi, Tshwane, and the moderator said the outgoing pastor was not entitled to serve the congregation any more. Motsoare was released on bail of R500 within a few hours of his arrest. That was after the congregants arranged a special bail application.

On his release, the reverend was welcomed outside the Seshego Police Station by singing church members.

Reverend Timothy Xaba, Limpopo deputy chairman of the South African Council of Churches, said: “The individuals behind all these acts should respect the decision of the church. Intimidation of a reverend during a sermon is disrespectful before the Lord.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, Limpopo police spokesman, confirmed that Mtsoare was arrested. He said he was charged with violation of a court interdict and released on bail on Sunday. The case was struck off the roll at his court appearance.

Motsoare said he knew that he wouldn’t remain in custody for long, as he had done nothing wrong. He thanked church members for their support.