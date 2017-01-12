Confusion in Osun as Aregbesola orders ex-commissioners, aides out of government quarters
Scores of political gladiators in Osun, as well as residents of the state were in total confusion on Thursday as news filtered in that former commissioners and other aides of the governor have been ejected from their official quarters in Osogbo as a result of the directive from the office of the Chief of Staff […]
