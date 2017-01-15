Confusion trails number of kidnap victims from Ogun school

The number of persons kidnapped from the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Ogun State, has become a source of controversy as both the school and the Ogun State Police Command are claiming different figures.

Spokesman of the school, Cemal Yigit, in a statement, which he issued, yesterday, said the armed men who stormed the school at about 9: 30pm on Friday, kidnapped three female students and five female staff members.

According to the statement, “We wish to notify the general public of the unfortunate incident that occurred on January 13, 2017, at the premises of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) Ogun State.

“At about 9.30pm local time, a group of people armed with dangerous weapons gained entrance to the girls’ section through different means and held hostage three female supervisors, a female cook, a female teacher (Turkish) and three students.

“The school security noticed some movement on the CCTV camera at the girls’ section and promptly deployed security personnel and alerted the relevant security agencies in the area as customary. Upon hearing the security alarm activated and sighting our security personnel, the armed invaders opened fire on the security staff and managed to escape through a very dangerous route with the hostages.

“The security agencies are currently on their trail as the whole area has been cordoned off.”

But the Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said policemen who have been on the trail of the kidnappers said that seven girls were abducted on the school premises at gunpoint.

Oyeyemi who told The Guardian that no arrest has been made yet, added that the command has intensified efforts to arrest the suspects.

He said the state police commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Illiyasu, has visited the school and “assessed the situation.

“We have deployed more of our men to the area and we are working with other security agencies to arrest the culprits,” he added.

