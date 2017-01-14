Congo doubles interest rate to tackle inflation

The Democratic Repubic of Congo’s Central Bank has doubled its base interest rate to 14 per cent, from seven per cent previously, the bank said on Saturday. In a statement issued by the apex bank in Kinshasa, said the aim was to contain inflation currently running in double digits. Inflation for December was…

