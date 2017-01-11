Conjoined twins with single body, separate heads die (photo)

Conjoined twins born in Mexico who made international headlines yesterday have tragically passed away before any treatment could be conducted.

Sharing a single body and fitted with tubes, a clip of the newborns was posted on social media by their surprised relatives towards the end of last week. It is believed that they shared all of their major internal organs, but each had their own heads and brains.

Health officials in Mexico have confirmed their death and said that their mother was in a stable condition.

Doctors in the city of Ciudad Juarez were looking at a ‘plan going forward’ for the babies who local reports claim are both male, when they died.