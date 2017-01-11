Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Consider this an intervention — Verizon cuts off unlimited data customers

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Verizon confirmed on Wednesday that it would be cutting off customers on unlimited data plans who burn through more than 200GB a month. These folks will be forced to switch to limited plans or be disconnected.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Consider this an intervention — Verizon cuts off unlimited data customers appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.