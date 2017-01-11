Consider this an intervention — Verizon cuts off unlimited data customers
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday that it would be cutting off customers on unlimited data plans who burn through more than 200GB a month. These folks will be forced to switch to limited plans or be disconnected.
The post Consider this an intervention — Verizon cuts off unlimited data customers appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG