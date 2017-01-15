Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Consumers opt for coal pot to cook – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Consumers opt for coal pot to cook
The Nation Newspaper
As the price of Dual Purpose Kerosene[DPK], known as kerosene, and cooking gas continues to escalate, a majority of households have turned to coal pots, which are far cheaper and readily available. Investigations carried out by The Nation revealed that
NNPC: Nigeria's Refineries Resume Production Of Kerosene, Diesel360Nobs.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.