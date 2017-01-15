Consumers opt for coal pot to cook – The Nation Newspaper
Consumers opt for coal pot to cook
As the price of Dual Purpose Kerosene[DPK], known as kerosene, and cooking gas continues to escalate, a majority of households have turned to coal pots, which are far cheaper and readily available. Investigations carried out by The Nation revealed that …
