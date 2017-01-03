Conte: Alonso Is Fit, But Luiz Is Playing Through Pain

Antonio Conte says Chelsea is injury free ahead of the match against Tottenham, with Marcos Alonso recovering from an injury knock he picked up against Stoke.

However, Conte confirms that David Luiz is still in pain from the challenge from Sergio Aguero in the win over City.

Alonso has played in every match Chelsea won during their 13-game winning streak, and Conte says he is contention for the match against Tottenham.

“Yes, he’s available for tomorrow,” he said when asked about the Spanish wing-back. “David is playing in this situation [with pain] after the game against Manchester City. Now, I think he’s improving.

“Now he’s getting better, his physical condition and his pain is improving a lot.”

