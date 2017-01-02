Pages Navigation Menu

Conte: Chelsea will drop points

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Sports

Antonio Conte  says  Chelsea  will struggle to repeat the winning run which has propelled them to the top of the Premier League.

The Blues have reached the halfway point in the season having dropped just eight points and Conte doubts his side will be able to repeat that feat in the second half of the season.

Antonio Conte

The Chelsea manager said: “To win 16 out of 19 games is a great achievement. It won’t be easy to repeat this run.

“The light is on Chelsea after a great first part of the season, and for this reason we must work more.”

 

