Conte: Chelsea will drop points

Antonio Conte says Chelsea will struggle to repeat the winning run which has propelled them to the top of the Premier League.

The Blues have reached the halfway point in the season having dropped just eight points and Conte doubts his side will be able to repeat that feat in the second half of the season.

The Chelsea manager said: “To win 16 out of 19 games is a great achievement. It won’t be easy to repeat this run.

“The light is on Chelsea after a great first part of the season, and for this reason we must work more.”

The post Conte: Chelsea will drop points appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

